Nebraska doctor calls Trump hope to ease coronavirus restrictions by Easter 'ambitious,' likely 'unrealistic'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Mark Rupp, Division of Infectious Diseases division chief at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told Fox News Wednesday that President Trump's goal of beginning to reopen the economy by Easter Sunday is "ambitious" but may not be viable.

"I think it is probably a little bit premature. Obviously we will have to look at data as it rolls out, but I think this will take a good four, six, eight weeks before we are really able to crimp down on this," Rupp told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto.

WOLFGANG PUCK WARNS OF LONG-LASTING DAMAGE TO FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL AID

Trump himself has echoed that sentiment, saying that his very strong hope is to start easing restrictions on economic activity by that date. However, the president has said that he will listen to his medical advisers before making a final recommendation.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Rupp praised the Trump task force's concentration on social distancing, saying it is the simplest act to help flatten the infection curve.

"I think it is a bit ambitious to think in two weeks we're going to see enough decline in the cases for folks to really go back to life as normal. That is a little unrealistic, I’m afraid," the physician said.