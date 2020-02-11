Mark Meadows on ouster of impeachment witness Vindman: Trump 'still running against his own administration'

After the White House ejected two key figures who testified in the House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings, Rep. Mark Meadows on Tuesday raised concern that part of the Trump administration is trying to defeat President Trump's agenda.

“This is not about getting even, this is about having a team around you that's willing to support your agenda. Listen, this is the only president who can run on his accomplishments in the first three years and still run against his own administration because part of his administration is trying to defeat the Trump agenda,” the Republican member of the House Oversight Committee told “Fox & Friends.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was escorted off White House grounds Friday, two days after President Trump was acquitted in the Senate on the impeachment charges brought by the House last year over his dealings with Ukraine. Also on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified during the House impeachment hearings, said the president recalled him from his position.

GORDON SONDLAND RECALLED AS AMBASSADOR TO EU AFTER IMPEACHMENT TESTIMONY

A senior administration official also told Fox News that Vindman’s twin brother Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman had also left the National Security Council.

“Can you imagine what this president could have accomplished if everyone, they were in the boat, rowing the same way? But we’ve got people trying to turn the canoes over,” said Meadows, who is not running for re-election.

“They are within the West Wing. It’s not even just in parts of D.C. It’s actually on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."

With Sondland and Vindman out, eight of 12 officials who testified publicly during the impeachment hearings have left their roles, been fired, or reassigned.

In November, Sondland tied top officials to a “potential quid pro quo” involving U.S. military aid to Ukraine and investigations desired by Trump during his highly anticipated impeachment hearing testimony — yet said he never heard that link from the president himself.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.