Mark Meadows hints at executive orders 'this week' on China, drug prices since Congress won't act

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday hinted that President Trump will announce executive orders dealing with China after they mishandled the coronavirus outbreak.

“This president will do more in the next four weeks than Joe Biden and his team did in the last 40 years, so you just need to stay tuned because starting this week, you’ll see executive orders, you’ll see business that goes forward from the Oval Office,” Meadows told "Fox & Friends."

Meadows said that when Congress “does not act” against China, Trump will take action.

“We’re going to be looking at how we make sure China is addressed, how we bring manufacturing back from overseas to make sure the American worker is supported. We’re also going to look at a number of issues as it relates to immigration. We’re going to look at a number of issues as it relates to prescription drug prices and we’re going to get them done when Congress couldn’t get them done.”

TRUMP, IN FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE ADDRESS, DECRIES RISE OF 'FAR-LEFT' FASCISM,' CALLS ON AMERICANS TO RISE UP

President Trump on Saturday gave an optimistic Independence Day message to the nation, declaring that the U.S. is “coming back” and will be “greater than ever before” after it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic -- which he described as a “terrible plague from China.”

“I just want to wish everybody a really Happy Fourth of July,” he said in a video message. "We’re on the way to a tremendous victory, it’s going to happen and it’s going to happen big, our country will be greater than ever before.”

Trump began the short message by saying that July 4 is about many different things, “but more than anything else -- freedom.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

He focused on the U.S. economy and touted its gains in the stock market and unemployment rate before the pandemic hit in March.

“We were doing better than any country had ever done in history and not just us, any country, and then we got hit with this terrible plague from China and now we’re getting close to fighting our way out of it,” he said.

“Our country’s coming back, our jobs numbers are spectacular, a lot of things are happening that people don’t quite see yet but you’ll see over the next couple of months,” he said.

It comes the morning after he gave a broader speech at Mount Rushmore, in which he targeted a rise in what he called “left-wing fascism” and called for a defense of "Judeo-Christian principles."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Meadows said that Trump authorized "tens of billions of dollars" to find a vaccine.

"A year earlier than most would say that it is even possible. He's willing to invest to make sure that whatever adjustment we have to make in our lifestyle is temporary, we got to get the schools open this fall, we're coming up with plans to do just that."