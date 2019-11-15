Mark Levin blasts 'absurd' media analysis of impeachment hearings: 'It's disgraceful ... They sound like the Russian media'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin took aim at House Democrats and the media Friday in response to the televised impeachment inquiry testimony by former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanavich.

"I hope the American people know what you're witnessing is tyranny," Levin said on "Hannity." You can have tyranny of the legislature. You can have tyranny of the executive branch. You can have tyranny of the judiciary. You're witnessing tyranny in the House of Representatives, in the Intelligence Committee, that doesn't do intelligence work anymore."

Levin compared the American media to Russian media and accused them of being unfair to President Trump.

"I mean ... to listen to the media analysis of what's taking place in these hearings is absurd. It's disgraceful," Levin said. "They talk about Russia. They sound like the Russian media."

The host defended the president's tweet during the hearing saying it's the only way to combat the press, which is targeting him.

Yovanovitch delivered a dramatic personal account Friday of her ouster as America’s Ukraine ambassador amid a campaign against her by Trump associates, but the testimony was largely overshadowed by a snowballing fight over a presidential tweet that attacked her record.

"Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him," Trump tweeted Friday. "It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors."

"So the president's never going to get a break from the media. So he tweets," Levin said. "President's not allowed to tweet to defend himself. Well, then he can't defend himself."

"You name one newsroom in this country ... that's calling it straight here," Levin added, "None of them."