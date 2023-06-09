Mark Levin goes off after Trump announces new indictment: 'Is this a sick joke on the American people?!'

"Life, Liberty, & Levin" host Mark Levin joined "Hannity" to discuss the indictment against Trump which he described as a "disgusting mark on American history." Levin said the Democratic Party wants "one-party rule" in the United States and is using the Department of Justice "to get what they want."

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP SAYS INDICTMENT IS ‘ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL’

MARK LEVIN: President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison. Just by one of these counts, conspiracy to obstruct justice, which has a 20-year maximum sentence. This is a disgusting, disgusting mark on American history for the future to come, by these bandits in the White House, by the Democrat Party that doesn't play fair anymore. They don't want to just win elections. They want to take control of this country. They want one-party rule and they have used the Department of Justice and the FBI to get what they want. Merrick Garland is a mob lawyer. …

The Presidential Records Act is not a criminal statute, and it was never intended to be. The Espionage Act of 1917 was passed under Woodrow Wilson. Another corrupt president, Woodrow Wilson, used it to go after his adversaries and they imprisoned 2,000 people. So I suppose over there at the department of injustice and this clown, prosecutor, who spent a lot of time at The Hague, they probably figured these laws could be used to try and entrap Trump, all these obstruction issues that they claim where the former attorney general, Bill Barr, comes up here and bloviates about it, and all the formers coming on talking about obstruction, 'they have him on obstruction.' There'd be no obstruction issue of any kind, not even in anybody's imagination, had they not criminalized this case. This is a document case, a document case where a President of the United States or a former president faces 100 years in federal prison? Is this some kind of sick joke on the American people!?

Former President Trump has been indicted on federal charges that emerged out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s months-long investigation.

Trump is listed in the indictment, which has not been unsealed, as a criminal defendant charged with at least seven counts involving obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and illegal retention of classified government material. He has been ordered to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

Trump himself announced the indictment on his social media platform, Truth Social. Sources say federal prosecutors informed Trump's attorneys of the indictment a short time before he revealed it.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is "secured" by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said he has "been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM."