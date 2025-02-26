Mark Halperin and former Politico reporter scorch 'liberal media bias' on networks like MSNBC

Political commentator Mark Halperin and Axios White House reporter Marc Caputo skewered much of the modern media for brazen bias against President Donald Trump and conservatives in general.

MSNBC has been in the national spotlight after the network underwent a major shakeup, elevating former President Biden’s first press secretary Jen Psaki's show to primetime, while purging "The Reidout" and "Alex Wagner Tonight." On Halperin’s "2WAY TONIGHT" podcast, Caputo, who was a reporter for Politico, said Psaki joining MSNBC network at all during Biden's presidency, after she left her White House role, was an indictment of modern media.

"Jen Psaki's hiring by MSNBC was one of the many examples of how utterly broken the Acela media industrial complex is," Caputo said. "For the first time in United States history, a sitting president seeking reelection had his press secretary go and work for a major media enterprise and anchor a show. And no one f---ing said anything about how irregular, how newsworthy, how out of line that was."

He added "So when we come to our current moment, Jen Psaki, MSNBC represents a very particular inflection point, as does the Biden presidency, in the way in which the press covered it. That leads us to where we are today."

Halperin agreed, but suggested, "Of all of the examples of liberal media bias denied by the people who run the big organizations, of all the examples, perhaps the most egregious is they hire media writers who are far, far left—as if they’re covering the media fairly."

"If you’re going to have a media writer whose job it is to hold the media to account, you cannot hire people who hate Donald Trump. And their coverage isn’t subtle," Halperin added.

"It’s not like some of The New York Times coverage, for instance, where within the crevices of the paragraphs, you can see they’re biased against Trump," he said. "They are full-on resistance writers, and that’s why they write negative things about Marc Caputo, and me, and why they did not touch this Jen Psaki story."

The silence of media reporters on certain specific stories, Halperin said, speaks volumes about who they are.

"It's bats--t crazy for these organizations, who claim to be serious news organizations, to have as their media reporters leading members of the resistance - unapologetic and explicit - who, to this day, have not written about Joe Biden, the lack of coverage of Joe Biden's loss of mental acuity - to this day, they have not written about the biggest media story of all time, and instead they are writing about Stephen Miller’s demeanor in a cable news hit," he said.

Halperin also called out the media for not platforming now-Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., as each of them attempted to run against Biden for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2024 election. By contrast, he recalled how networks have platformed Sen. Adam Schiff of California, who was censured by the House for 'false' allegations on Trump-Russia collusion.

"And they will put Adam Schiff on, whose public failures of credibility are more pronounced than Dean Phillips. And in terms of implications, I would say you could argue comparable to Bobby Kennedy’s," he argued. "It’s insane that they didn’t put them on, but it’s more insane that people whose job it is to write about the press and hold the press accountable didn’t write a word about it."