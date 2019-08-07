Marianne Williamson: Trump 'fanned flames' of white supremacy, but 'unfair' to say he is directly responsible for El Paso, Dayton shootings

Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson distanced herself from several of her 2020 competitors who've been attacking President Trump following the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 dead, saying it's "unfair" to"directly link the president to last weekend's tragedies.

Appearing on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Williamson expressed that it was the "right thing" to visit the victims and first responders in El Paso and Dayton, telling Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that it's "part of the job" as president and that "it would have been wrong" for him not to despite calls from protestors to stay away.

Williamson was asked if it was "fair" to directly link Trump to the massacres that have taken place as prominent 2020 candidates like El Paso native Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. and accuse the president of "fanning the flames" of white supremacy.

"I think they're two different things, fanning the flames is different than a direct link," Williamson told MacCallum. "Do I think he has fanned the flames? Absolutely. Do I think there's a direct link? No."

BILL MAHER FAWNS OVER MARIANNE WILLIAMSON AFTER URGING HER, OTHERS TO 'GET THE F--- OUT' OF THE RACE

The best-selling author explained how she believes Trump has fanned the flames "from the beginning of his candidacy" and how he has talked "very disparagingly" of people since.

"Now let's be very clear here. To me, this should not be a right or left issue, it should not be a Democrat or Republican issue, he has spoken in a way George Bush wouldn't have, neither George Bush would have," Williamson said. "This criticism is not based on his politics. This criticism is based on the way he speaks about fellow Americans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So absolutely that I believe he has fanned the flames of the worst aspects of the American character. That is not, however, to say that there is a direct link. That would be unfair."

Williamson went on to call Trump's White House speech "quite beautiful" and agreed with the president's remarks to reporters Wednesday morning calling illegal immigration a "terrible thing" for the country and that migrants should come in "legally" and "ideally... through merit." She did, however, criticize the Trump administration for its enforcement of child separation.