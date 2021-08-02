Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Maria Bartiromo: Infrastructure bill could cost trillions more than Democrats claim

Lawmakers have spent weeks negotiating $1.2 trillion package to rebuild crumbling infrastructure

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Maria Bartiromo: Infrastructure bill could cost trillions more than Democrats claim Video

Maria Bartiromo: Infrastructure bill could cost trillions more than Democrats claim

‘Sunday Morning Futures’ host Maria Bartiromo on how the ‘Squad’ may have doomed a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"Sunday Morning Futures"host Maria Bartiromo told "America's Newsroom" on Monday that the proposed $3.5 trillion budget and infrastructure bill could cost trillions more than the Democrats claim.

BUTTIGIEG SAYS INFRASTRUCTURE BILL WILL AFFECT ‘EVERY AMERICAN’

MARIA BARTIROMO: Let me just say that there are so many gimmicks in that $3.5 trillion bill. It is not three and a half trillion, it’s actually five and a half trillion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Budget. There are gimmicks in there, they are making assumptions that these welfare issues will go away midway through the 10-year period, but they won’t go away. Once you give people things like child care, health care, free college, checks in the mail, amnesty, et cetera, it is hard to take those things back. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Biden faces bipartisan calls to appoint border czar as migrant surge worsens Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.