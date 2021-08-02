Maria Bartiromo: Infrastructure bill could cost trillions more than Democrats claim

"Sunday Morning Futures"host Maria Bartiromo told "America's Newsroom" on Monday that the proposed $3.5 trillion budget and infrastructure bill could cost trillions more than the Democrats claim.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Let me just say that there are so many gimmicks in that $3.5 trillion bill. It is not three and a half trillion, it’s actually five and a half trillion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Budget. There are gimmicks in there, they are making assumptions that these welfare issues will go away midway through the 10-year period, but they won’t go away. Once you give people things like child care, health care, free college, checks in the mail, amnesty, et cetera, it is hard to take those things back.

