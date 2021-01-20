Marc Thiessen: 'Spectacular' Biden inaugural address 'like a soothing balm' for 'wounded' nation

President Joe Biden's inaugural address was "spectacular" and "just what the country needed" after several weeks of political strife, Fox News contributor and former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen said Wednesday.

"We're a country has that been wounded by rancor and division. He was like a soothing balm," Thiessen told Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of the 46th president. "He said, 'Let's start afresh,' reached out to Trump supporters and said, 'Let's give each other a chance.'"

Thiessen added that Biden's remarks reflected his presidential run, in which he "campaigned and won as a moderate, as a centrist and someone that will unite the country and reach out to Republicans and try to forge consensus. His challenge is, and he hinted at it, he said that it requires so much more than words."

Thiessen wondered aloud whether Biden will stick to the sentiments of his speech going forward, or join in with the Senate's plans for a politically divisive and constitutionally questionable impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"Today is a day to celebrate and to unite but tomorrow, we've got to see how do we translate those words into actions?" he asked. "Are we going to spend the next month holding a trial in the Senate to impeach his [predecessor] and to debate the failures and the flaws and the horrific transition that Donald Trump led? Or are we going to focus on finding common ground? What is he going to do to unite the country?"

"Words are great. It's a great start. It's got to be followed by action."