©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Zohran Mamdani

Trump predicts 'civil' meeting with Mamdani despite past comments about each other

Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that he thinks he and Mamdani will 'get along fine'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Trump to meet with NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani: Can they find common ground? Video

Trump to meet with NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani: Can they find common ground?

Political journalist Mene Ukueberuwa discusses the upcoming meeting between President Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, exploring their differing approaches to affordability and immigration, and whether common ground can be found.

President Donald Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that he believes his high-stakes meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be "quite civil."

"I think we'll get along fine," Trump said. The president said he believes that he and Mamdani want "the same thing," despite their vastly different political stances. "We want to make New York strong," Trump added.

When asked about Mamdani's victory speech in which he took a swipe at Trump, the president admitted that he was "hitting him a little hard" during the election cycle. The president added that he was unsure of what Mamdani meant when he said to "turn the volume up."

"I don't know exactly what he means by ‘turn the volume up'… he has to be careful when he says that to me," the president said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's team for comment.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

