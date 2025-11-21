Trump predicts 'civil' meeting with Mamdani despite past comments about each other

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that he believes his high-stakes meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be "quite civil."

"I think we'll get along fine," Trump said. The president said he believes that he and Mamdani want "the same thing," despite their vastly different political stances. "We want to make New York strong," Trump added.

When asked about Mamdani's victory speech in which he took a swipe at Trump, the president admitted that he was "hitting him a little hard" during the election cycle. The president added that he was unsure of what Mamdani meant when he said to "turn the volume up."

"I don't know exactly what he means by ‘turn the volume up'… he has to be careful when he says that to me," the president said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's team for comment.