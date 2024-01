Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

One of Cornell University's most prominent donors has called on the school's president to resign and said he would no longer donate to the institution if they continue to implement diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In an open letter to Chairman Kraig Kayser and the Board of Trustees, Cornell emeritus trustee and presidential counselor Jon A. Lindseth urged the University to abandon its "misguided commitment" to DEI, claiming its embrace of such initiatives has yielded "disgrace" rather than "excellence."

"I am proud to count myself one of several generations of Lindseths who are Cornell alumni and invested donors, but I am alarmed by the diminished quality of education offered lately by my alma mater because of its disastrous involvement with DEI policies that have infiltrated every part of the university," he wrote.

"I have spent years hearing the stories of Cornell and its leadership, participating as a student, and sponsoring and funding some of the University’s exemplary past work including the Library (which I continue to fund). I can no longer make general contributions until the university reformulates its approach to education by replacing DEI groupthink with the original noble intent of Cornell," he added.

Lindseth, who has been one of the school's largest donors for several decades, contrasted President Martha E. Pollak's "shameful" response to antisemitism and Hamas terrorism with her "strong response" in the wake of George Floyd's murder. He suggested the discrepancy shows the school is no longer concerned with "discovering and disseminating knowledge" but rather "adhering to DEI groupthink."

"Today, the instruction Cornell offers is in DEI groupthink applied to every field of study. The result is a moral decay, some call it ‘rot,’ that falls in line with prevailing ideology and dishonors basic principles of justice and free speech," Lindseth added.

The Cornell alumnus listed several concerns, including an increase in antisemitism and "general intolerance" on campus and the elimination of SATS and grades, which he claimed promoted a system based on equal outcomes rather than proven merit.

Lindseth also said that a new campus "bias reporting system" has helped to foster an "Orwellian environment" among classmates, colleagues and neighbors.

"Alumni of Cornell have organized to offer support and feedback over the past year, providing policy recommendations and whistleblower accounts of problematic behavior on campus by students, faculty and administrators alike," he said. "The intent has been to see Cornell's excellence restored by a determined rolling back of DEI and the toxic academic environment it creates."

Lindseth revealed he had requested calls for Pollack's resignation be added to the January 26 emergency board meeting.

He also cited recent information provided to alums by the Cornell Free Speech Alliance, which included reports that the school is hiring faculty based on race to fulfill DEI requirements and incidents where faculty have been singled out and disciplined for expressing minority opinions on national events and policies.

"With my writing of this letter, an increasing number of Cornell alumni are refusing to continue donating to their alma mater. Unfortunately, President Pollack and her administration have refused to engage with concerned alumni and their sound policy recommendations to correct Cornell's course," Lindseth added.

He also included a host of recommendations to the Board of Trustees, including the elimination of DEI staff, a return to Open Inquiry, Academic Freedom, Free Expression and Viewpoint Diversity on campus and the cancellation of a proposed "Cornell Center for Racial Justice."

"No alumnus, student, or faculty member should accept Cornell's being in this shameful position. We need new leadership to correct these intolerable circumstances and to redeem Cornell's legacy and honor as soon as possible," Lindseth said.

Cornell did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.