The police chief in Kenner, Louisiana, sounded the alarm on the impact of the border crisis on his city Thursday after a Honduran migrant was arrested in separate rape and stabbing incidents.

Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana, 19, had been on the loose for the rape of a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint when he was arrested Sunday for robbing a man at knifepoint as he got out of his car, the Kenner Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"It's shocking to the conscience of everyone in Kenner. … He's committed two of the most heinous crimes we've seen in the city in a while. The aggravated rape, first-degree, of a 14-year-old minor. And then he robs a 62-year-old gentleman in the front yard and stabs him in the face and neck," Police Chief Keith Conley told "Fox & Friends."

Castellanos-Orellana has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, first-degree rape and aggravated assault for the two incidents. A federal ICE detainer was also issued for Castellanos-Orellan, police said.

Conley described the suburban New Orleans community as being at a "disadvantage" from the migrant surge, explaining that police do not have the resources or ability to keep tabs on illegal immigrants and track their whereabouts through the system.

"Our sole job should be patrolling the streets, enforcing traffic laws and making sure children get to school safely. Whenever things like this happen, it drains our resources. It's a financial drain to our budgets," he said.

"We have to depend on our federal partners to actually identify these people, but they use different IDs. They use different names, counterfeit license plates, counterfeit registrations. It is hard to identify."

Nearly 7.3 million migrants have illegally crossed the southwest border under President Biden's watch , a number greater than the population of 36 individual states, a Fox News analysis found.

"We take a stance here in Kenner where if you don't have a driver's license, you're operating a motor vehicle, you have to go to jail to be processed so that we can at least start some kind of history on these individuals," Conley said of the city's response.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry passed on his well wishes to the victims and said Castellanos-Orellana should never have been in the state in the first place.

"This man should never have been in Louisiana! We must close our borders and keep our communities safe!," Landry wrote on X.

The Louisiana case is part of a string of high-profile cases in the U.S. in recent weeks, including the arrest of a Venezuelan illegal immigrant in the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and the arrest of a Salvadoran immigrant in connection to the shooting death of a Maryland toddler.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.