Louisiana passes ban on transgender sex change procedures for minors with bipartisan support

Republican lawmakers in Louisiana successfully led a ban on transgender treatment for minors, voting to pass the law in a "veto-proof" majority, according to the Republican sponsor of the bill.

The bill’s sponsor, Louisiana State Rep. Gabe Firment, a Republican, is a public opponent of transgender surgeries for children. In a statement that he shared with Fox News Digital, he celebrated the passage of the bill.

"Thanks to the bi-partisan support of the Louisiana State Senate, we are one step closer to protecting children in Louisiana from experimental chemical and surgical sex change procedures. HB648 has passed both chambers of the state legislature with veto-proof majorities, and the people of Louisiana have made it clear that our children are worth fighting for," Firment said.

"The passage of this important legislation would not have been possible without the help of courageous detransitioners, brave Louisiana physicians and advocates, and parents and grandparents across our great state. It is my sincere hope that Governor Edwards will allow this bill to become law, ensuring that Louisiana children receive compassionate mental health care and a future filled with hope, happiness, and opportunity," he added.

Lousiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. The governor may not have the chance to veto the bill since the measure passed through the State Legislature by a "wide-enough margin to override a veto," according to The New York Times.

On his Twitter account, Firment shared an op-ed from the Wall Street Journal on the dangerous effects of "gender-affirming care" on children.

"Gender-affirming care for children is... a human experiment on children and teens... Ignoring the long-term dangers posed by unrestricted off-label dispensing of powerful puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones... borders on child abuse," according to the op-ed.

The bill initially had to be revived in June after it failed in a legislative committee in May in what was a "rare occurrence," as AP News reported.

"The measure, which was rejected by the Senate Health & Welfare Committee last week, received statewide and national attention after a Republican cast the tie-breaking vote to kill the bill," according to AP News.

After the bill passed Wednesday, Louisiana is likely to become one of a growing number of states across the country that have successfully passed laws to restrict or entirely ban transgender surgery for minors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed laws in May to ban transgender surgeries on children and help protect teachers from being forced to use "pronouns" in the classroom.