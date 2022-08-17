Loss of trust in public health authorities due to their bungled COVID response is 'catastrophic': Hemingway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway dubbed Americans' loss of trust in public health authorities over their response to COVID-19 "catastrophic" Wednesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

CDC DIRECTOR ORDERS REORGANIZATION, SAYING COVID-19 RESPONSE 'DID NOT RELIABLY MEET EXPECTATIONS'

HEMINGWAY: [The CDC] had tremendous power during this pandemic to control the lives of tens of millions of Americans in really bad ways. Children who will never be the same because of mask mandates; people who lost their jobs because of vaccine mandates. … The crushing of the economy - the loss of trust in public health is catastrophic. And I agree with Howie - changing or reorganizing the CDC does nothing even close to approaching what needs to be done to restore that trust.

The larger public health architecture did so much to destroy trust. And I think a really full admission of how much damage they caused is necessary to even begin the path toward restoring trust.

