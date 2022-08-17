Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Loss of trust in public health authorities due to their bungled COVID response is 'catastrophic': Hemingway

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway slams the CDC's response to COVID-19

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
The consequences of the COVID-19 response Video

The consequences of the COVID-19 response

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway reveals the toll of human suffering due to public health decisions on the 'Special Report' panel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway dubbed Americans' loss of trust in public health authorities over their response to COVID-19 "catastrophic" Wednesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

CDC DIRECTOR ORDERS REORGANIZATION, SAYING COVID-19 RESPONSE 'DID NOT RELIABLY MEET EXPECTATIONS'

HEMINGWAY: [The CDC] had tremendous power during this pandemic to control the lives of tens of millions of Americans in really bad ways. Children who will never be the same because of mask mandates; people who lost their jobs because of vaccine mandates. … The crushing of the economy - the loss of trust in public health is catastrophic. And I agree with Howie - changing or reorganizing the CDC does nothing even close to approaching what needs to be done to restore that trust.

The larger public health architecture did so much to destroy trust. And I think a really full admission of how much damage they caused is necessary to even begin the path toward restoring trust. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

The loss of trust in public health is catastrophic: Hemingway Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.