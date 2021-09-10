Liz Cheney ‘betrayed’ Wyoming, her Trump-backed GOP primary challenger says

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday night interviewed Harriet Hageman, who was just endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Wyoming’s next U.S. House GOP primary against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

Ingraham told viewers of "The Ingraham Angle" that Hageman is a lawyer who has spent decades fighting back against government overreach on environmental issues – but like many Wyoming Republicans she became disillusioned with Cheney after previously supporting her.

Hageman then spoke about exactly why she decided to join a list of other Wyoming Republicans in attempting to oust Cheney.

HARRIET HAGEMAN: Liz Cheney has betrayed Wyoming, she betrayed all of us and she betrayed me.

And had I known five years ago that Liz Cheney would align herself with Pelosi and the radical Democrats in Washington, D.C., I probably wouldn’t even have taken that first phone call.

The fact is, the state of Wyoming deserves to be represented by someone from Wyoming, by someone who was born and raised here as I was, and someone who has Wyoming’s best interests at heart.

That’s why I’m running to be the next congresswoman from the state of Wyoming.

