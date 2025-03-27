Trump endorses Sen. Lindsey Graham for re-election: 'HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN'

President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., describing the lawmaker as "a wonderful friend."

Graham, who has served in the Senate for more than two decades, will be up for re-election again in 2026.

"Senator Lindsey Graham is working incredibly hard for the Great People of South Carolina, a State I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Wednesday night.

"Lindsey has been a wonderful friend to me, and has always been there when I needed him. As the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey is fighting tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, and Eliminate Government Waste. Lindsey is also relentlessly focused on helping us Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strongly Support our Great Military/Vets, Promote American Energy DOMINANCE, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," he continued.

"Senator Lindsey Graham has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Everyone in South Carolina should help Lindsey have a BIG WIN next year!"

Some of the president's supporters will likely disagree with the endorsement decision — people at a Trump rally in Graham's own state booed the senator when he spoke at the event in 2023.

People booed when Trump mentioned Graham at another rally later in 2023.

Graham thanked the president for his support on Wednesday night.

"President Trump’s endorsement means the world to me. I am humbled by his faith in me as a Senator and as a friend. On a professional level, I am proud to have been there at the beginning when President Trump — through sheer force of will —achieved the greatest political comeback in American history," the senator wrote in a post on X.

"On a personal level, I genuinely enjoy our friendship. He’s an awesome golfing buddy, who I have yet to beat. I look forward to being one of the driving forces in the U.S. Senate to enact President Trump’s agenda to make America more prosperous and more secure. Thank you, Mr. President."

The president also issued posts backing several other Republican lawmakers on Wednesday night, including Sens. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Rep. John McGuire of Virginia.