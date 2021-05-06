Lindsey Graham to corporate America: 'Have you lost your mind?'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tells "Hannity" Georgia has seen a major loss in corporate campaign donations following passage of new voting law.

GRAHAM: They are trying to intimidate corporate America to abandon the Republican Party. Here’s my message to corporate America, corporate Georgia: have you lost your mind? Don’t you realize that the only thing between you, and your companies, and your shareholders and the Democratic agenda of high taxes, incredible regulations, and unbelievable spending is the Republican Party? Don’t you realize that the Republican Georgia, the two Democrats in Georgia, in the United States Senate are fully on board for the most radical agenda in the history of the country when it comes to tax spending and regulation? So they're intimidated.

Here’s what happened two days ago when I was in Georgia speaking to the annual Republican party fundraising dinner for the Republican Party of Georgia, 18 corporations who money gave money last year, decided not to give a dime this year. Only one corporation in Georgia helped the Republican Party, Georgia Power. They lost $150,000 because corporations in Georgia have been intimidated by this idea of Jim Crow 2.0. So I’m going to give $75,000 from my campaign to the Georgia Republican Party who we're going to need to take the Senate seat back in Georgia.



