'Liberal woman' goes viral on TikTok for saying it's hard to find 'masculine' man who's not conservative

A self-proclaimed "liberal woman" went viral on TikTok in recent days for posting a video complaining about not being able to find a masculine man who is "not conservative."

TikTok user @ms_petch posted the video last week which has since received hundreds of thousands of views.

In the clip, she shared her dating struggles with her followers, namely the hard time she's had finding a masculine man who matches her progressive views.

She opened the video, talking about "one of the saddest realizations" she has ever had, which she claimed was, "as a liberal woman, it is really hard to find a man who is willing to play the more traditional masculine role in the relationship in today’s day and age who is not a conservative."

She continued explaining how she’s looking for "a man who wants to pay on the first date, who wants to open your door, who has that want and desire to take care of you and to provide" but can’t find one "who is not a conservative."

As she spoke, text appeared at the top of the video revealing some of her scathing critiques of the men she’s been running into. She wrote, "All these men out here wanting to split the bill. ON THE FIRST DATE!!!! Whaaaaaaat."

As the video continued, @ms­_petch stressed that as a liberal woman, she definitely wants her independence to be acknowledged and "not be confined or conform to the traditional female homemaker, childbearing role." Again she reiterated she wanted someone who was a natural provider who wasn’t conservative.

"And most of the men I’ve dated who do have that more natural provider masculinity about them are normally conservative," she said.

At the top, another of her thought texts popped up, reading, "Am I asking too much here?!?! To somewhat be equal yet have a man provide and take care of me to some extent?"

"So I really don’t know what to do because I don’t wanna compromise my morals and values just to find a man, but am I asking to have my cake and eat it too?" she said.

Multiple users left her frank responses in the comments. One observed, "All of the benefits, none of the responsibilities." Another mocked her logic, saying, "Why can’t I find a man with conservative values who’s not a conservative! Like what?"

Yet another made the same point, replying, "’I want a traditional man without being a traditional woman’ lol."

In subsequent videos posted to her account, ms_petch addressed her critics. In one, she insisted that she just wants a man who has some "traditional values while also being very progressive in social issues."

She also insisted that she has "so much more to offer" than being confined "to the home."