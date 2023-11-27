Liberal reporter pushes Biden to meet with Stevie Wonder on racial issues: 'He's very concerned'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered a question regarding legendary singer Stevie Wonder during the latest briefing on Monday.

"I had an in-depth conversation with Stevie Wonder last night…" TheGrio correspondent April Ryan asked, leading to some audible laughs from her fellow reporters.

"I love Stevie Wonder!" Jean-Pierre interjected.

In an irritated tone, Ryan continued, "Again for the serious question, I had an in-depth conversation with Stevie Wonder last night, who was asking, requesting a meeting with the president. He's very concerned about the Black agenda falling along the wayside and issues like laws of 50 years ago that are now being abolished or gutted to include issues like the Voting Rights Act, what happened in Arkansas last week, affirmative action, Supreme Court issues, we've seen it, ban on books."

BLACK AMERICANS SHOULD BE TREATED LIKE 'SWING VOTERS' AS BIDEN STRUGGLES, POLLSTER SAYS

"Is the White House amenable to sitting down with Stevie, who has met with presidents throughout history to include Ronald Reagan? He was one of the major impetus for getting the holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And also, he was one of those who worked with President Obama in his efforts to become president. Is this president amenable to meeting with Stevie Wonder, who has these concerns?" she asked.

Jean-Pierre argued that her question was "incredibly important" and that the White House will take it "very, very seriously."

"Can I just say a couple of things about Stevie Wonder?" Jean-Pierre added. "He is indeed an icon who's made tremendous, tremendous contributions to the civil rights movement and also voting rights. And as you just listed out, he was of the main voices in getting Dr. Martin Luther Day. And we appreciate that. We appreciate his brilliance. And we appreciate what he's been able to do on behalf of the community."

Regarding the question, she said, "So I can't, as far a meeting with the president, I'm not aware of any meetings with Mr. Wonder or any scheduled meetings, and I don't have anything to announce obviously at this time. But I also want to say that on the president's first day in this administration, he has taken this very seriously what we're seeing as it relates to racial inequality."

BLACK VOTERS REVEAL TO THE NY TIMES REASONS THEY’RE HESITANT TO RE-ELECT BIDEN IN 2024: ‘HE’S TOO OLD’

In 2021, Wonder called on the White House to establish a "truth" commission to investigate racial inequality on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need a truth commission that forces this country to look at its lies. I’m calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to launch a formal government investigation to establish the truth of inequality in this country," he said. "This truth will validate the history and this commission will recommend reconciliation. Without truth, we cannot have accountability. Without accountability, we cannot have forgiveness. Without forgiveness, we cannot heal."