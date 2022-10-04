Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Leo Terrell goes off on Austin mayor for falling asleep at fallen officer's memorial: 'Ultimate disrespect'

Democrat Steve Adler issued apology for actions at officer Anthony Martin's memorial

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
‘There’s no excuse’ for Austin mayor’s behavior: Leo Terrell Video

‘There’s no excuse’ for Austin mayor’s behavior: Leo Terrell

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slams Austin’s Democratic mayor for anti-police policies and for falling asleep during a fallen officer’s memorial service.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell called out Austin Mayor Steve Adler for falling asleep at police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin's funeral. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Terrell argued Adler's actions show his "disrespect for law enforcement" and he highlighted the woke policies the Democratic mayor has instituted in the Texas capital. 

AUSTIN MAYOR SLAMMED BY POLICE ADVOCATES FOR FALLING ASLEEP DURING FALLEN OFFICER'S FUNERAL

LEO TERRELL: It shows the ultimate disrespect for law enforcement in the city of Austin. This guy is not a friend of law enforcement at all because he slashed the city budget. When it comes to law enforcement, police stipends. This man, this mayor is a woke democrat. The sad part about the city of Austin - the city of Austin is the southern version of New York City. That city council does not support law enforcement. He is a reflection of that and there is no excuse for him to fall asleep at a one-hour memorial.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

Austin mayor falling asleep during fallen cop memorial ‘shows ultimate disrespect’: Leo Terrell Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.