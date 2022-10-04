Leo Terrell goes off on Austin mayor for falling asleep at fallen officer's memorial: 'Ultimate disrespect'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell called out Austin Mayor Steve Adler for falling asleep at police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin's funeral. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Terrell argued Adler's actions show his "disrespect for law enforcement" and he highlighted the woke policies the Democratic mayor has instituted in the Texas capital.

AUSTIN MAYOR SLAMMED BY POLICE ADVOCATES FOR FALLING ASLEEP DURING FALLEN OFFICER'S FUNERAL

LEO TERRELL: It shows the ultimate disrespect for law enforcement in the city of Austin. This guy is not a friend of law enforcement at all because he slashed the city budget. When it comes to law enforcement, police stipends. This man, this mayor is a woke democrat. The sad part about the city of Austin - the city of Austin is the southern version of New York City. That city council does not support law enforcement. He is a reflection of that and there is no excuse for him to fall asleep at a one-hour memorial.

