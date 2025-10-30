Jennifer Welch says JD Vance is secretly gay and was a failed drag queen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Bravo star Jennifer Welch and "Pod Save America" host Tommy Vietor raged on the "I’ve Had It" podcast about being beaten politically by Republicans.

"I’ve had it with getting beaten by the biggest f------ losers on the planet," Vietor said on Thursday. He continued to rant about right-wing figures ranging from White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller to Don and Eric Trump, to the young Republicans whose controversial and offensive texts were exposed from a groupchat.

"I'm so tired of these losers beating us, and there being this perception that MAGA is cool and that that is the ascended part of the culture, and it is just wrong, and it's driving me crazy, and we can't let it happen anymore," he added.

"I couldn't agree more. I mean, I always say to pubs, I'm like, we cannot lose our democracy to these f------ dorks," Welch said. Earlier this month, she called Miller a "Nazi Jew."

"And then you get to JD Vance, who is a failed drag queen," Welch continued. "He is a failed drag queen. He wanted to be a drag queen. He couldn't do it. He wasn't fabulous enough. He goes off to Peter Thiel's gay boot camp in Silicon Valley and he comes out like a sociopathic queer-eyed freakshow. You know, he'd be so much cooler if he'd just come out."

The podcast host, who frequently condemns Trump supporters, argued that there is a specific phenomenon of Republicans doing far-right, Christian policies in order to compensate for living a secret gay lifestyle that they are ashamed of.

"I have this whole theory, Tommy, that in the MAGA movement, there's a group of DL demon queens," Welch said. "And I think that a lot of them are mad that they can't come out and feel pride. And so they browbeat everybody all day long, and then they get on Grindr at night, and then they go do gay stuff and they wake up. But I think they think like the Mike Johnson of it all, he's such a nut evangelical. I think he thinks, ‘Okay, I can't stop doing gay stuff, but if I make America Christian nationalists, then I'm going to curry favor with God.’ I grew up in a red state around all these evangelicals, and they think s--- like this.

"You're so right about the repressed," Vietor said. "There's so many people who are repressing something and then acting out in a way that is evil and cruel towards the part of themselves that they hate. You just see that over and over and over again."

Fox News Digital reached out to Peter Thiel, JD Vance, and Mike Johnson, and did not receive immediate reply.

Far-left podcast star Jennifer Welch has become a liberal media darling as her recent commentary has generated intense backlash from the right.

Welch has made numerous appearances on CNN and MSNBC while also hosting top Democratic leaders like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.