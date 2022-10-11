Expand / Collapse search
Lee Zeldin joins 'Gutfeld!', vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on Day 1 if elected governor

Zeldin highlights murder of woman by her husband on day after his release from jail

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss the rising crime in New York City and how nothing is being done to change it on ‘Gutfeld!’

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin discussed the worsening of crime in New York City and what he would do on the first day if he's elected on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: HOWARD STERN SNACKING WITH CELEBS AT A FANCY RESTAURANT, ‘EXHAUSTING’

LEE ZELDIN: It'll get worse. Last couple of weeks, it's gotten worse. The first thing I'll do the first day I'm in office is tell the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg – he's being fired. Yes. Just last week, there was this woman on Wednesday who was murdered in front of her three kids. She was wearing a bulletproof vest. She was murdered by her husband, who was released the day before. The judge did not have discretion to weigh dangerousness. The wife is like, listen, he's going to kill me. He was charged with all sorts of domestic violence offenses. But the judge says, I have to release this person

