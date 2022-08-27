Expand / Collapse search
LAWRENCE JONES: America's children are facing 'unprecedented challenges' as new school year begins

Lawrence Jones says the nation's future remains at risk, until our leaders step up

Lawrence Jones: Until our leaders step up, the nation's future remains at risk Video

Lawrence Jones: Until our leaders step up, the nation's future remains at risk

Fox News host Lawrence Jones was joined by a group of educators from across the country to navigate the challenges facing America's school system on 'Cross Country.'

Fox News host Lawrence Jones broke down the challenges facing America's education system on "Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: We're taking a hard look at the state of our education in this nation. The students in our lives are facing unprecedented challenges as this school year begins. 

EX-FAIRFAX COUNTY TEACHER ON GENDER TRANSITION TRAINING: "PARENTS RIGHT ARE BEING OBSTRUCTED LEFT AND RIGHT"

School districts are offering incentives and pay raises to get more teachers into the classroom before August.   

School districts are offering incentives and pay raises to get more teachers into the classroom before August.    (FNC)

We see the consequences of the pandemic in the form of massive learning lapses. We have a youth mental health crisis now deemed a national emergency, but COVID emergency funds approved for education back in 2021 are still sitting unspent. Not to mention, we're in the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage. We know the struggles, but what about the solution?

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Lawrence Jones: Until our leaders step up, the nation's future remains at risk Video
