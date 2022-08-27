LAWRENCE JONES: America's children are facing 'unprecedented challenges' as new school year begins
Lawrence Jones says the nation's future remains at risk, until our leaders step up
Fox News host Lawrence Jones broke down the challenges facing America's education system on "Cross Country."
LAWRENCE JONES: We're taking a hard look at the state of our education in this nation. The students in our lives are facing unprecedented challenges as this school year begins.
We see the consequences of the pandemic in the form of massive learning lapses. We have a youth mental health crisis now deemed a national emergency, but COVID emergency funds approved for education back in 2021 are still sitting unspent. Not to mention, we're in the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage. We know the struggles, but what about the solution?
