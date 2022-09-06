Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Lauren Boebert: We know how the 'Department of Injustice' feels about conservative Americans

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Col., said being ultra-MAGA means being in favor of these six things on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Col., explained what being "ultra-MAGA" means Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." 

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: I have seen exactly what this Department of Injustice is capable of recently, and how they feel about conservative Americans, how they feel about moms and dads attending school board meetings. And it goes so much more beyond that. I am MAGA. I am ultra-MAGA, and I’m proud of it, but that simply means I believe in securing the southern border, reducing government spending, securing American energy, and protecting our peace through strength, and protecting women and our children, and protecting American greatness.

BIDEN'S NEW ‘ULTRA-MAGA’ LABEL CAME AFTER SIX MONTHS OF LIBERAL-FUNDED FOCUS GROUP RESEARCH: REPORT

We don't need an army of 87,000 IRS agents. Never before has a president shown such hatred for his fellow Americans. My job, above all else, is to secure your freedom, it is to secure your rights to keep you free. I want what's best for the American people. Joe Biden? He wants what is best for the Democrat Party as well as the Chinese Communist Party. 

