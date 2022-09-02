Trump FBI raid: DOJ releases more details on documents taken from Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department Friday filed a more detailed list of documents taken in its raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, including dozens of classified documents and folders with classified markings.

Also included was a wide assortment of other items, including over 1,000 documents that did not have classified markings, "1 Article of Clothing/Gift Item," and hundreds of printed news articles.

The document includes little that was unexpected. A different federal judge unsealed a less detailed property receipt last month showed that the FBI took several boxes of documents from Trump's property, which included "Various classified/TS/SCI documents." Trump. meanwhile, has complained publicly that the FBI took documents and items allegedly unrelated to its investigation.

The list was released per an order from Florida federal Judge Aileen M. Cannon, as she weighs whether to appoint a "special master" to check the documents for potential executive privilege.

Trump's legal team argues that the judge should appoint the special master for an independent review, saying the Justice Department should not be trusted to be the final word on whether its conduct is proper.

Justice Department lawyers, meanwhile, argue that appointing a special master is unnecessary and would slow their investigation into whether Trump illegally possessed national security documents in his home.

The government conducted the inital search of Trumo's home in response to what it believes to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information; 18 USC 2071 — Concealment, removal or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration or falsification of records in Federal investigations.

