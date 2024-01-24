LAURA INGRAHAM: This is more bad news for Nikki Haley

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Still winning. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, our nation's billionaires did not get rich and powerful because they love to make bad investments. They got rich and powerful because they've made good investments and at least one high profile Nikki Haley donor has decided she's a bad investment. We learned today that LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, a Biden supporter and a Haley backer, announced that he's ending his support for her after her double-digit New Hampshire loss. Also, more bad news for Nikki, "a Republican fundraiser told CNBC on Wednesday that three clients who each helped Haley raise up to $100,000 for the campaign, are now opting out of assisting her." So, this bad fundraising news followed Haley's pitiful post loss...

She might not have liked our advice for the past week to drop out of the race, but it's been accurate. "The Angle's" advice on this has turned out to be 100% on spot. Now, if she keeps on this path, she's going to convince people that she's a Bush-Cheney Republican and then her career will really be over.

