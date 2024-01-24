Major GOP donor tells Haley to take cue from Kenny Rogers: 'Know when to walk away'

A top Republican donor advised GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley to heed the advice of late country singer Kenny Rogers and "know when to walk away" after her loss to former President Trump in New Hampshire.

Andy Sabin, the chairman of the board of Sabin Metals, told Fox News on Wednesday that Rogers' famous lyric from "The Gambler" is an appropriate advice for Haley after her loss.

In a previous interview with host Neil Cavuto on "Coast to Coast," Sabin said New Hampshire would be "Custer's Last Stand" for Haley, who he said he has liked as a candidate.

On Wednesday, however, Sabin said there is no benefit of Haley's campaign continuing into her home state of South Carolina.

"Do you know Kenny Rogers? – ‘You have to know when to hold ’em, you've got to know when to fold them. You gotta know when to walk away -- It's time for Nikki Haley to walk away," Sabin said, quoting the singer's 1978 hit.

On "Your World," Sabin added that he will be the first person to cut a check for Haley if she runs in 2028, but reiterated that 2024 is no longer her time.

"She's down by 31 points now [in South Carolina]… She's got two senators and a governor supporting Trump [there]," he said, as Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, R-S.C., as well as with Gov. Henry McMaster have endorsed the former president.

Haley does, however, have support from House Freedom Caucus Member Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

In a separate interview with CNBC, Sabin lamented that Trump "may be the only choice I have" donation-wise in the presidential election, after previously telling the network the former president wouldn't get an "[expletive] nickel" from him.

With Trump leading Haley by a wide margin in South Carolina polls, Sabin told Cavuto that if a candidate can't win their home state, there's "no reason to go on."

Cavuto noted Sabin had faith in Haley leading up to New Hampshire, to which Sabin agreed but reiterated the lack of "upside" leading into South Carolina.

"She's surrounded by consultants and staff. They don't want to lose their paychecks. So they tell Nikki Haley what she wants to hear, not what she should hear. And what she should hear: 'There's no viable path to continue..," he said.

Cavuto also keyed into Sabin's criticisms of Trump, to which he quipped that if the election was between his dog and President Biden, he would vote for his dog.

"As long as he's the Republican nominee, I'm going to support him. There is no reason – I hope Donald is listening – where he couldn't be the best president we ever had," he said.

"He's got great policies. Okay. But, for example, he doesn't need to attack Haley. He won. What does he gain by attacking these people?"

Sabin said Trump too often "sticks his foot in his mouth" despite being on the correct side of many issues.