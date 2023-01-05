LAURA INGRAHAM: Whatever you think of the Freedom Caucus or McCarthy, this is a numbers game

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lays out three ways the House GOP can go about choosing a speaker amid Republicans' standstill on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: There are three scenarios basically that are possible now. One, the Freedom Caucus basically takes McCarthy's concessions as a win and enough of them support him for speaker. Number two, McCarthy could withdraw and allow another candidate for speaker to be proposed, one who presumably could get 218 votes. We've heard a number of people's name mentioned, Steve Scalise is one of them, but others could emerge as well. There's a third scenario. Moderate and establishment Republicans could strike a deal with Democrats whereby McCarthy or another Republican actually gets to be called speaker, but essentially both parties share power on the committees.

…

The folks opposing McCarthy ought to realize that they are playing with fire here. And you have to think of it this way: Did any of them, when they were campaigning, promise the voters that in the event that they had the majority in the House, they would be willing to turn power over to the Democrats if they didn't get their way on a number of points? I'm not saying the points aren't important, but I don't think they campaigned on that, even though they campaigned on principle. And what do they think the voters are going to say, though, if that is what happens in the end? And at some point, if this goes on day after day, after day, there may be other problems and I'm talking serious problems that the Republicans could get blamed for.

