LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump's mugshot was totally unnecessary

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to former President Donald Trump’s mugshot and the woke agenda on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The media lemmings, one after another, have been busy jumping off the rock ledges over the last 24 hours, now barely able to contain their triumphant spirits when the Trump mugshot was released. …

LIBERALS, MEDIA ERUPT OVER VIRAL TRUMP MUGSHOT: 'SINISTER APPARITION'

Like all the left's choices, this decision by DA Fani Willis to force a former president of the United States to get a mugshot last night is totally unnecessary. It has backfired spectacularly. I love it. Every day Americans see this farce for what it is.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's one more chapter in a four-year vendetta against Donald Trump, and Trump himself is using their Soviet-style persecution to his political advantage. He not only posted the mugshot on his Truth Social account — he shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was his first post there since Jan. 8, 2021, and the hyperventilating blowhards on Mess-NBC, now, obviously, they're frustrated by this. They're relegated to lame historical parallels and they're as understated as usual.