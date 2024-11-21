LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump and voters mean business, and this time we're going to have our way

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says D.C. bureaucrats are going to learn that President-elect Donald Trump and GOP voters "aren't kidding" about government accountability on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Right now, Europe is on high alert because of what Biden or Biden's puppet master is doing to ramp up the aggression, almost begging Putin to respond.

All this is happening as our vice president is resting up after her loss in Hawaii. You cannot make this up. None of this is acceptable. Their terrible record at home and abroad is the main reason that Harris lost, and they're not changing a darn thing — at least not yet. Who thinks Harris is even aware that the Pentagon authorized another $275 million for Ukraine today?

Well, just another effort to Trump -proof our foreign policy and military expenditures, but everyone, tonight, remember this as the Trump-proofing continues: Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress were elected because the American people do not trust our unelected bureaucrats to do the right thing. Too much money has been wasted over too many years.

