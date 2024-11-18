Are Trump supporters of color racist or misogynists? Black Trump voters in Detroit react

Black supporters of President-elect Donald Trump in Michigan slammed the notion that Black and Hispanic American men who voted for the incoming commander-in-chief are racist and misogynist.

"I think it's very insulting because we have our own mind," said Trump supporter Leslie Jones, a maintenance technician at an apartment complex in the Detroit area.

Jones proceeded to slam former President Barack Obama for suggesting that misogyny potentially played a role in Black men’s lack of support for the Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Before the election, the former prominent Democrat told a group of Black men at a campaign event that it seemed as though they were not favorable to the idea of a female president.

"I’m a free thinker. It’s not that I didn't vote for her because she’s a woman. It was her policies I didn’t support. I think what Barack Obama did was very arrogant of him," Jones said.

"I think the name-calling is just all fear-mongering," said Robin Barnes, principal broker and owner of Real Estate-Latitude Realty Group.

Barnes also works for America First Works during election cycles. She was heavily involved in the Oakland County area for the organization during the 2024 presidential race.

The Trump-supporting Southfield, Michigan resident went on to say, "Anything to make people feel a certain way so that they won't vote the way a certain party wants people to vote. It all comes, once again, with the policies—knowing the policies—understanding how those policies affect you every day—and then that eliminates the fear-mongering."

After Trump’s decisive victory against Harris, Democrats and media pundits began an autopsy of the election results, which showed the Democratic Party’s loss of support from their most reliable voters: Black and Latino men.

The two groups supported the GOP presidential nominee more than ever in history on Election Day, showing a multi-racial working class coalition in the Republican Party. Black and Latino men’s attraction to Trump prompted "Morning Joe" co-anchor and his wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski to reflect with MSNBC contributor Rev. Al Sharpton about the voters’ choices.

"Democrats need to be mature, and they need to be honest. And they need to say, ‘Yes, there is misogyny, but it’s not just misogyny from White men,’" Scarborough said.

"It’s misogyny from Hispanic men, it’s misogyny from black men — things we’ve all been talking about — who do not want a woman leading them," he continued.

Scarborough added that there "might be race issues with Hispanics that don’t want a Black woman as President of the United States."

Dr. Wendy Webster, a podiatrist, told Fox News Digital that it was "reprehensible" for former president Barack Obama to have any criticisms of Black men.

"He did not help Black people when he was in office," Webster said.

"I do not appreciate Barack Obama. He had no reason to speak to Black men because he does not represent our interests at all," she added.

Detroit-native Dwayne Harvey, a math teacher, said that Obama is "out of touch" with Black men.

"Barack didn’t actually grow up in a Black community … he grew up privileged in Hawaii and different places with his White mother," Harvey said.

"It’s not about her gender or race. It’s about the policies," he added.