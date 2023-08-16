LAURA INGRAHAM: The sick fantasy never ends

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the media for targeting former President Donald Trump on "The Ingraham Angle," saying they're "sick" and that a presidential mug shot wouldn't be remotely good for America.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Oh, they're so excited. They just can't hide it. They're almost glowing, waiting for their bundle of joy, arriving now in March… These self-proclaimed defenders of democracy , they want you to believe that their priority is restoring respect and dignity to journalism and to politics.

It's going to be justice for all, but when you listen closely, you see what they're really all about. They're really accusing Trump of what they themselves are: just vengeful ideologues who revel in the humiliation and shame of others.

