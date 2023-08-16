LAURA INGRAHAM: The sick fantasy never ends

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the media for targeting former President Donald Trump on "The Ingraham Angle," saying they're "sick" and that a presidential mug shot wouldn't be remotely good for America.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Oh, they're so excited. They just can't hide it. They're almost glowing, waiting for their bundle of joy, arriving now in March… These self-proclaimed defenders of democracy, they want you to believe that their priority is restoring respect and dignity to journalism and to politics.
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE PUSHES BACK ON BIDEN IGNORING MAUI WILDFIRES: 'HE HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS'
It's going to be justice for all, but when you listen closely, you see what they're really all about. They're really accusing Trump of what they themselves are: just vengeful ideologues who revel in the humiliation and shame of others.
…
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
These people are sick. How is a mug shot of the former president in any way necessary or in any way good for America? Are they really worried that he's going to disappear into the general population or that as a 2024 presidential candidate, that he's going to try to leave the country? Flee? I half-expect him to push for bail to be set at a billion dollars. That'll show him. The sick fantasy never ends… Of course, for years, the Humiliation Squad has been itching to see not just that Trump mug shot, but also to have him behind bars.