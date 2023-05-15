LAURA INGRAHAM: The Russia collusion investigation was a complete and total sham

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why the Trump-Russia investigation was a "politically motivated use of federal resources" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Russia collusion investigation meant to derail Trump's 2016 campaign was a complete and total sham. Now, today, special counsel John Durham's conclusions weren't that brutal in a matter of fact, but his 306-page report was blunt and damning. Now, after reading through as much of the report as I could stomach tonight, I was disgusted. And I was so sickened all over again by what they did to Donald Trump, what they did to Carter Page and so many others along the way.

DURHAM REPORT: FBI DISPLAYED ‘MARKEDLY DIFFERENT’ TREATMENT OF CLINTON, TRUMP CAMPAIGNS

Now we see in black and white, in facts presented, what was obvious and pervasive corruption. Now, there was clear political bias at work, Durham calls it confirmation bias, in the most powerful agencies within our federal government, intelligence and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Now, Hillary Clinton, we know she skated despite destroying evidence, but Donald Trump, he was tormented over nothing. And this began, never forget, when Obama was still in power.

Now, this was rank abuse, abuse of office and a vindictive, improper, politically motivated use of federal resources. Yet Durham's conclusion was only that the FBI "failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law." Yeah, it is outrageous that this happened and it is arguably worse than Watergate when you look at all the facts. But the truth is, no one's going to do anything about it.

