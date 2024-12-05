LAURA INGRAHAM: The porn industry has been free to profit off selling toxic material to minors

Fox News host Laura Ingraham exposes the harmful impact of the "toxic" porn industry on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Although stores aren't legally allowed to sell kids cigarettes or booze without seeing an ID, somehow the porn industry has been free to profit off selling its toxic material to minors.

The consequences for both young women and men who can access this have been devastating.

Last spring, the New York Times described "how to" articles around the internet and social media algorithms that feed young people, but typically not their unsuspecting parents, hundreds of "#ChokeMeDaddy" memes along with memes that mock and even celebrate the potential for hurting or killing female partners.

