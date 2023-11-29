LAURA INGRAHAM: None of us should be passively watching this political persecution of Trump

FOX News host Laura Ingraham calls out the left for attacking former President Donald Trump, saying the special prosecutor in his case feels "invincible" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Once the decision was made to go after Donald Trump using the full force of the federal government, special prosecutor Jack Smith felt invincible. Well, the A.G. had his full confidence in his abilities, and the press showered him with endless adulation.

None of us should be passively watching this political persecution of Trump and think that it's all just a one-off, it's just about Trump. It's not. Democrats have pretty much just given up at this point on trying to convince voters that their policies are working, whether it's on the economy, the border and Ukraine. None of it's working. We all know that.

All they have now is fear and shame. That's all they're selling the voters. So, they're telling you that a vote for Trump is just a vote for Hitler, that Trump's re-election will mean the end of democracy. This is their campaign strategy. All the while, though, they are the ones who are destroying our faith in fundamental institutions. They are the ones presiding over chaos at home and abroad.