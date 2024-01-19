LAURA INGRAHAM: The good news just keeps on coming

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down this week's good news in America on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: There are many reasons to be in a great mood going into this weekend because the good news keeps coming. Now, first and most obvious, Donald Trump blew everyone out of the water in Iowa, which means that the party is uniting. Now, it's only a matter of time before Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, who both gave it a good go, will drop out, and if they're smart, they'll endorse him. Now, taking on Biden and the billionaires supporting Biden is going to require all hands on deck and a laser-beam focus on turnout, mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting.

TRUMP SAYS NIKKI HALEY 'HAS NO CHANCE' AHEAD OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY: 'MAGA IS NOT GOING TO BE WITH HER'

The second piece of good news: Trump provided some clarity about his VP pick, and Haley is not on the list. Well, truth be told, she's just not a good fit, and he doesn't need a Liz Cheney type as his backup. And a third bit of good news: The uniparty has its back up against the wall on the immigration issue. The Senate negotiations are a bait-and-switch as I've been telling you for the last week. President Trump has smartly and strongly come out against it. Now, the final product will give Democrats everything they want, their Ukraine money, and the flexibility for Biden to keep releasing migrants into the United States, but what do we get in return? Essentially nothing.

Now Republicans say, "Laura, just wait until we see what's in the bill, the text of the bill." But what I'm telling you tonight is that's naive because the details are irrelevant. We know that Mayorkas and Biden are never going to enforce the border, despite all the phony hype by Schumer.