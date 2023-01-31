LAURA INGRAHAM: Do you feel better off?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the Biden administration's goal is to lower the standard of living, not raise it, on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I don't know what's lower at this point, [President Biden's] own pulse or his ability to read the pulse of the American people. Because according to that right-wing outfit, NBC News, Americans are, in fact, wildly pessimistic about where we're headed. Seventy-one percent of the country says that we're on the wrong track. Now, that's the eighth time in the last nine surveys dating back to October 2021 that the number has been above 70%. Now, NBC itself is saying that we've never before seen this level of sustained pessimism in the 30-year-plus history of the poll.

AS BIDEN TOUTS US ECONOMY, AMERICANS STRUGGLING TO MAKE CAR PAYMENTS

Heck of a job, Joey. Yes, indeed. Reality bites. Now, while the TikTok types entertain you with animal videos and they push trendy makeup tricks, the "Angle" treats you like smart Americans because you are smart Americans.

Now, last night we reiterated that the Biden regime's goal is to lower, not raise, your standard of living. And they believe that America must become poorer to advance their power grab for climate change. And now we have proof that their plan is working.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, you are not going to believe the numbers that we're about to show you. You're not going to see them anywhere else. The IMF just released its updated GDP outlook for this year and for next year, and it looks like Americans are right to be gloomy. Now, look at our change in GDP from a paltry 2% in 2022 to 1.4% this year, down to 1% in 2024. This is criminal.