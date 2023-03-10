LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats calling driving 'racist' is the new liberal insanity

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sounds off on the growing list of what qualifies as "racist" in the "modern liberal mind" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now the list of what qualifies as racist grows by the day. Gas stoves, English grammar, mathematics, words like "master bedroom" and "field office" — nuh-uh, can't say them. And now we add to that automobiles and driving in general.

A new piece by Sammy Roth and the L.A. Times provides a window into the insanity that is the modern liberal mind. The piece, titled "How White and Affluent Drivers Are Polluting the Air Breathed by LA's People of Color," says that Mr. Roth is wracked by guilt for how he's driving on the 405 to the Valley, and it's not only growing his carbon footprint — he's fueling other racist outcomes as well. He said, "I couldn't help but consider my own complicity while reading a new study from USC researchers." It found "that Angelinos who drive more tend to be exposed to less air pollution, and Angelinos who drive less tend to be exposed to more pollution."

Now, the argument is that low-income communities of color were torn apart to make way for freeways over the decades, while the Whiter, richer neighborhoods don't have to deal with the traffic or the freeways. This, the left claims, constitutes environmental racism.

And who's to blame for the generational poverty that has plagued minority neighborhoods in the United States? Liberals, of course, who thought that they could replace the nuclear family with big government, that's who. The fact is, their policies have failed Black America on everything from crime to the economy to education. So now all they can do is try to blame America itself. In the practice of racial grievance, this has become its own subspecialty.