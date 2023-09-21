LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden is encouraging the world to 'storm' America's borders

FOX News host Laura Ingraham warns an open border, massive welfare state and deportation protection is a recipe for the end of the country on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: When lawlessness goes unchecked, really bad things happen, and under Biden, we see this play out coast to coast because criminals know it's a safe bet that they're just going to commit crimes and get away with it.

DHS TO OFFER WORK PERMITS, DEPORTATION PROTECTION TO OVER 470,000 VENEZUELANS AMID NEW BORDER SURGE

So we're seeing an epidemic of retail thefts, brazen attacks in broad daylight, and then we see zombies doing and selling drugs right out in the open. And now migrants from all over the world are storming into America and overwhelming our already-overwhelmed Border Patrol. Again, they come because Biden's DHS is encouraging them to come. And by the way, the encouragement doesn't have to be explicit — it's implicit with every image of the thousands who are processed in quickly and then quickly released into the streets. And the Biden migrant magnet just got stronger today. He's granting 470,000 Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status, which allows them to get work permits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, what's that going to lead to? Of course, a further explosion in the number of people coming in. So tonight in Eritrea, in Morocco, Pakistan and Chile, it will be sold over social media as Biden giving away free work permits. All you need to do is get there. So for what — $7,000? — we can help you get your dreams to come true. All of it. Yeah, that's just what we need. More crowding of our schools and more downward pressure on wages. Thanks, Joe.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.