LAURA: Imagine if Donald Trump had delivered that kind of State of the Union address

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says President Biden’s State of the Union address was not supposed to be a rant against his political opponent on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The State of the Union is supposed to be a president's report to Congress about how the country is doing under his leadership. It's not supposed to be a rant against your political opponent and those who support him.

BIDEN CAUGHT ON HOT MIC REVEALING PRIVATE 'COME TO JESUS' CONVERSATION WITH NETANYAHU

Of course, there's important context here, courtesy of NBC: "President Joe Biden 's team is increasingly taking extraordinary steps to minimize disruptions from pro-Palestinian protests at his events by making them smaller, withholding their precise locations from the media and the public until he arrives, avoiding college campuses and at least one instance considering hiring a private company to vet attendees."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

OK, but just because they're afraid Biden will crumble and stumble if he's confronted at a real campaign event, it doesn't give them license to abuse the constitutional mandate to report on the State of the Union. Now, just for a moment, imagine if Donald Trump had delivered that kind of State of the Union address during his presidency. The press would have gone berserk. They would have said, "Vicious, no decorum, no sense of propriety, an abuse of the forum, polarizing" — but it all played out as I predicted last night: "Prediction, in a few hours, the media will be lavishing praise on Biden. You'll hear people saying that it was amazing, how Biden knocked it out of the park, how we put to rest the doubts about his stamina. He nailed it."