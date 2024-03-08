Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA: Imagine if Donald Trump had delivered that kind of State of the Union address

The State of the Union isn't supposed to be a rant against a political opponent, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Biden's State of the Union didn't help him at all Video

Laura: Biden's State of the Union didn't help him at all

 Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the State of the Union seemed like a 'big act' and no one fears President Biden on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says President Biden’s State of the Union address was not supposed to be a rant against his political opponent on "The Ingraham Angle."  

LAURA INGRAHAM: The State of the Union is supposed to be a president's report to Congress about how the country is doing under his leadership. It's not supposed to be a rant against your political opponent and those who support him.  

BIDEN CAUGHT ON HOT MIC REVEALING PRIVATE 'COME TO JESUS' CONVERSATION WITH NETANYAHU 

Of course, there's important context here, courtesy of NBC: "President Joe Biden's team is increasingly taking extraordinary steps to minimize disruptions from pro-Palestinian protests at his events by making them smaller, withholding their precise locations from the media and the public until he arrives, avoiding college campuses and at least one instance considering hiring a private company to vet attendees." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

OK, but just because they're afraid Biden will crumble and stumble if he's confronted at a real campaign event, it doesn't give them license to abuse the constitutional mandate to report on the State of the Union. Now, just for a moment, imagine if Donald Trump had delivered that kind of State of the Union address during his presidency. The press would have gone berserk. They would have said, "Vicious, no decorum, no sense of propriety, an abuse of the forum, polarizing" — but it all played out as I predicted last night: "Prediction, in a few hours, the media will be lavishing praise on Biden. You'll hear people saying that it was amazing, how Biden knocked it out of the park, how we put to rest the doubts about his stamina. He nailed it."  

This article was written by Fox News staff.