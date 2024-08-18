Laura: The Harris-Walz campaign introduced a 'socialist-style economic agenda'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Democrats are on the defensive after introducing Vice President Kamala Harris’ agenda on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: With Biden out of the way … and Kamala the nominee, Democrats thought they would glide into Chicago as a united party.

It would just be a lot of hobnobbing with celebrities, a lot of good vibes with the Harris-Walz ticket on the rise, but instead, their campaign decided to roll the dice and introduce a socialist-style economic agenda on Friday, and now they're on the defensive.

The Democrats need a huge convention to reignite any lasting momentum for Harris, and even then it will be hard, but they'll do their best to make Kamala shine in the "glow bama" of Barack and Michelle, but I'm telling you, there's a risk there as well, because it might just be that everyone sees the "glow bama" and realizes that she is not Barack Obama.