LAURA: Democrats are so out of touch with normal America on the anti-Israel protests

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes why the Biden administration has remained silent about the anti-Israel protests on college campuses on " The Ingraham Angle. "

LAURA INGRAHAM: Silence speaks volumes. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, right down to the spooky staging, we've seen how the White House springs into action when it needs Joe Biden to go out and condemn Americans. Well, the Americans who didn't vote for him.

...

COLUMBIA STUDENTS WHO WITNESSED ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS' BUILDING TAKEOVER SPEAKS OUT: 'WE FEEL ALONE'

As pro-Hamas protesters just engulfed universities, of course destroying campus life, suddenly the White House can't find a coherent set of talking points. KJP today said, ‘Well, we've spoken out against hate.’ Well, the real reason, though we haven't heard a peep from Joe Biden—I'm going to spell it out for you: PANIC.

From Axios, the unofficial mouthpiece of the establishment, says, "Democrats enter panic mode as Gaza protests erupt ." One House Democrat saying, "The longer they continue and the worse they get, the worse it's going to get for the election overall."

...

