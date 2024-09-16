LAURA: The accused gunman marinated for years in the most vicious anti-Trump rhetoric

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out heated political rhetoric following the alleged assassination attempt on former President Trump on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: From joyful to vengeful. Well, that's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Don't think for a minute that they didn't know the power of their words ... Well, the "Angle" warned about their rhetoric echoing throughout the media.

MSNBC HOST ASKS IF TRUMP CAMPAIGN WILL CALL FOR 'TONING DOWN' RHETORIC AFTER SHOOTING OUTSIDE HIS GOLF CLUB

LAURA ON MARCH 4: If he's a dictator in waiting, if he's an autocrat, they even call him "Hitler." Of course, they're going to justify doing anything to stop Hitler, to beat Hitler, anything!

Indeed, Liz Cheney herself has signaled that patriots needed to step up and ensure that Trump didn't ever get near the White House again.

...

