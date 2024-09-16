Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

LAURA: The accused gunman marinated for years in the most vicious anti-Trump rhetoric

Laura reacts to heated messaging about Trump after the alleged assassination attempt

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Kamala Harris needs a much more vigorous stance after Trump assassination attempt Video

Laura: Kamala Harris needs a much more vigorous stance after Trump assassination attempt

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the second alleged assassination attempt on the former president on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out heated political rhetoric following the alleged assassination attempt on former President Trump on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: From joyful to vengeful. Well, that's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Don't think for a minute that they didn't know the power of their words ... Well, the "Angle" warned about their rhetoric echoing throughout the media.  

MSNBC HOST ASKS IF TRUMP CAMPAIGN WILL CALL FOR 'TONING DOWN' RHETORIC AFTER SHOOTING OUTSIDE HIS GOLF CLUB 

LAURA ON MARCH 4: If he's a dictator in waiting, if he's an autocrat, they even call him "Hitler." Of course, they're going to justify doing anything to stop Hitler, to beat Hitler, anything! 

Indeed, Liz Cheney herself has signaled that patriots needed to step up and ensure that Trump didn't ever get near the White House again.  

... 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The accused gunman ... had marinated for years in the most vicious anti-Trump rhetoric that has become increasingly accepted on the left since, I really think, starting in 2015. Now, obviously, Ryan Wesley Routh hasn't been convinced that the debate ended Trump's chances. So, it seems like he had to take matters into his own hands. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.