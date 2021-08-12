Lara Trump torches Kamala Harris' 'spectacular' failures as VP on 'Fox & Friends'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday after an op-ed was penned in the New York Post stating that some Democrats do not want Vice President Kamala Harris to run for president in 2024.

HANNITY SLAMS BIDEN FOR HYPOCRISY AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER

LARA TRUMP: Well, I think they’ve been basically coaxing her in that direction. I mean, it’s going to be an uphill battle though. The interesting thing is if you remember, back during the primaries, Kamala Harris was so unpopular within the Democrat Party, she had to drop out before the primaries in her home state of California. She dropped out before Marianne Williamson even did and she has failed spectacularly at the two jobs that she has been given since becoming Vice President of the United States. Getting the vaccines out across the country and encouraging people who are hesitant about the vaccines to get them, I think everybody that has had the ability to get the vaccines now has gotten it and I don’t think you’re going to convince anybody with Kamala Harris to get them anymore, and then we know the southern border, the one-time she went down to the southern border, she went to the wrong area, the area that did not have the massive issues at the Rio Grande Valley does.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW