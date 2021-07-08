Lara Trump: CRT teaches us to 'judge one another on the color of their skin'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday, suggesting that critical race theory is teaching children to "judge people on the color of their skin" and stating it’s "dead wrong." The daughter-in-law of former president Donald Trump made these comments after the head of the teacher’s union, Randi Weingarten, accused Republican lawmakers of "bullying" teachers on race.

HEAD OF TEACHER'S UNION BLASTS GOP FOR 'BULLYING' TEACHERS ON RACE, PREVENTING ACCURATE TEACHING OF HISTORY

LARA TRUMP: I think the reality here is that anybody that thinks that critical race theory is positive is really just dead wrong. The bottom line is that anything that would teach us, anything but loving our country…loving one another, and judging people based on the content of their character, solely is just flat wrong.

…

For us to see the head of the teachers union promoting critical race theory, I'm not surprised, by the way, to see Jill Biden there with her touring around schools. It is her husband who is also the president of the United States, pushing critical race theory, not just in our schools, also in our military.

…

Of course, we want the truth. We want the true history to come out. But for anybody to suggest somehow that critical race theory is positive, to teach our kids to judge one another on the color of their skin, first and foremost, is wrong. It's a really scary thing.

…

I think a lot of parents have taken this very seriously, and I've been very excited to see how many parents around the country have come out against this and have said, 'look, enough is enough. We are not going to stand up for this. We're going to stand up for our kids and we're going to push back on critical race theory.' Really, a shame to see this.

