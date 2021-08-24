Lara Logan: Biden 'basically condemning American citizens and our allies to death' in Afghanistan

As President Biden agreed with the Taliban not to extend the August 31st deadline to remove all US forces from Afghanistan, Fox Nation host Lara Logan blasted Biden over the decision on "Outnumbered."

LARA LOGAN: What President Biden is doing is basically condemning American citizens to death in Afghanistan. He is condemning our American allies to death in Afghanistan … you start to feel like you are in the twilight zone, Harris. Can you imagine the deputy commander of the Taliban, the head of the Haqqani Network, Siraj Haqqani. They are the Afghan al Qaeda. He swore allegiance, loyalty to Usama bin Laden. Haqqani's manifesto, that he released more than a decade ago, is exactly al Qaeda’s manifesto.

