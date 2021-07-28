LAPD officer denounces progressive policies: Perps see 'crime pays' as communities give up on calling cops

A 25-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department lamented that progressive policy changes and the deterioration of law and order in many cities have sent a clear message to perpetrators: "Crime pays."

Deon Joseph, who was speaking to Fox News in his capacity as a law enforcement consultant and not a member of the force, said that message has been received loud and clear, especially in his home state, where Prop-47 drastically lowered criminal penalties for infractions such as theft and drug use. He pointed to video of a T.J. Maxx in California essentially being looted in slow motion as people walked out unfazed with bags full of merchandise.

"Crime does pay right now across this country. Criminals know that they have the green light to pretty much do what they want to do because we're in an era where we coddle criminals instead of holding them accountable," Joseph said Wednesday on "The Story."

"So they get away with not just thefts, but my concern is the human toll. We are seeing humans assaulted at a higher rate. Where I work, aggravated assaults and robberies occur all the time, and the criminals have no fear of consequences because they know they will get slapped on the wrist."

Joseph said that in Los Angeles, he has heard from residents who have been victimized in various ways – assaulted, extorted, or robbed.

Many of them, he said, have essentially given up on calling the police because they see the process as useless since many suspects are simply released on recognizance or other technicalities.

However, he added that the "silent majority" in the Black community in fact supports police and the institution of law enforcement, despite activism and media coverage that suggests otherwise.

"I've had held community meetings all the time with what I call the silent majority. A large portion of the individuals in the Black community where I work want a police presence, they want us to do something about the criminals infiltrating their hotels," he said.

"When I meet with individuals and say you're telling me this stuff, telling me you're getting robbed and telling me you're getting beaten and you're telling me you're getting extorted, why haven't you called? Because we know your hands are tied. We know they're going to be out tomorrow – It does no good."

"This social justice movement is doing a complete disservice to people of color in the end," Joseph concluded.