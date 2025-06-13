Newsom tries to give Trump the Biden treatment, says he's 'not all there'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said President Donald Trump had seemingly lost a step mentally in a new interview, in an unmistakable comparison to Joe Biden.

During an episode of The New York Times’ "The Daily" podcast published Thursday, the California governor accused Trump of being "not all there," saying that the president’s been making up a different reality than what is actually going on with the federal government’s response to the unrest in Los Angeles.

"And he’s not all there. I mean that," Newsom told Times podcast host Michael Barbaro, who seemed to be stunned by the description.

As Newsom told it, Trump’s behavior regarding the riots has been erratic and unhinged.

"Then I talked to the president. Hours later, to your point, I wake up, and I’m Newscum again," he said, referencing a nickname Trump has called the governor on multiple occasions.

"Wow," Barbaro replied.

"Yeah, it’s the President of the United States calling someone scum, Newscum, which is, for what it’s worth, what I think a seventh grader used to call me on Baltimore Street in Corte Madera, California," Newsom continued. "He begins the day with that, and then talks about the National Guard, and then starts making up all these things he claimed he told me about, which honestly starts to disturb me on a different level that maybe he actually believed he said those things."

When Barbaro prompted him to clarify his "not all there" claim, the governor replied, "I don’t know. Honestly, he literally a few days later talked about a conversation he had with me after he announced his 700 U.S. Marines to be deployed for domestic law enforcement in the United States of America. That’s blatantly against [the] law. He claimed he had another conversation with me."

In another interview, Newsom told Fox LA that Trump has "lost it" and not the same person he was four years ago.

However, Newsom had no reservations about former President Biden's mental fitness when even Democratic figures were calling it out. After Biden's disastrous debate with Trump last summer, Newsom rejected the idea that Biden should step away from re-election, telling CBS News, "I’m all in, no daylight."

Last year on "Meet the Press," Newsom said he'd seen Biden up close and said his age was what made him successful.

Biden's mental decline in office has been a hot topic since he left office, coming to a head last month after the book "Original Sin" outlined alarming examples while he was still president. Trump, who turns 79 on Saturday, will break Biden's record as the oldest president ever by the end of his second term.

Newsom and Trump have been feuding over the president’s response to the Los Angeles riots that began after Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations commenced downtown last week.

Trump ordered the U.S. National Guard and subsequently 700 U.S. Marines into the city to support local law enforcement. Newsom spoke out against the actions, calling them a "brazen abuse of power" during a televised address on Tuesday night. Democrats have claimed Trump exacerbated the situation to benefit himself politically.

The White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.