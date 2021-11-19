Kyle Rittenhouse to appear on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' for exclusive interview

Kyle Rittenhouse, the man at the center of a recently concluded high-profile murder trial, will appear on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following his acquittal.

Rittenhouse, who a Wisconsin jury found not guilty on all five charges, will be joining Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an exclusive sitdown airing Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

TUCKER CARLSON: MEDIA AND BIG TECH LIED ABOUT THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE CASE - HERE'S THE TRUTH

Rittenhouse will also be appearing in a "Tucker Carlson Originals" documentary on Fox Nation set to premiere in December.

The documentary will include additional portions of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.

Rittenhouse, an Illinois resident, was accused of murdering two people and injuring another amid riots that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The defense in the trial argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

The 18-year-old shocked the nation when he took the witness stand and shared his recollection of the events leading up to the deadly shootings.