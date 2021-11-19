Expand / Collapse search
Tucker Carlson Tonight
Kyle Rittenhouse to appear on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' for exclusive interview

The interview will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Kyle Rittenhouse, the man at the center of a recently concluded high-profile murder trial, will appear on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following his acquittal. 

Rittenhouse, who a Wisconsin jury found not guilty on all five charges, will be joining Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an exclusive sitdown airing Monday at 8 p.m. ET. 

Rittenhouse will also be appearing in a "Tucker Carlson Originals" documentary on Fox Nation set to premiere in December.

The documentary will include additional portions of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict after more than three days of deliberation. 

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict after more than three days of deliberation.  (Associated Press)

Rittenhouse, an Illinois resident, was accused of murdering two people and injuring another amid riots that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. 

The defense in the trial argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense. 

The 18-year-old shocked the nation when he took the witness stand and shared his recollection of the events leading up to the deadly shootings. 

