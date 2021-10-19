Kudlow: Manchin, Sinema 'make a lovely couple' fighting Democrats' spend and tax agenda

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow praised moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on "America Reports" Tuesday for "holding the fort" against their party's sweeping social spending bill.

LARRY KUDLOW: A month or two ago I would have said they can jam it through, but it's not happening. And Manchin and Sinema are doing a good job. I kind of like those two. Manchin doesn't want to spend and Sinema doesn't want a tax, so they make a lovely couple, really, and they're holding the fort nicely. Now, I don't want to spend any more money, OK? I don't care whether it's a trillion five or a trillion, I don't want to spend any more money. But I give them credit and I give Manchin credit very importantly for two things. Number one, this clean electricity emergency stuff performance. He's taking that out because he's from West Virginia. That would have been carbon-free electric grids by 2035, which wreck this country if we ever did anything near like that. And number two, he insists on existing and future entitlements, that they be means-tested and they have workfare. These are important principles. And as Rand Paul just said, this is much more important than the top-line numbers, which will be phonied up and gimmicked because they'll try to spend in three to five years what they'd love to spend in 10 and will make it permanent. What matters is the policy content on social welfare, on entitlements, on Green New Deal.

